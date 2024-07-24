1,005 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Saia by 188,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 26,722.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the period.
Saia Stock Performance
Saia stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $482.56. 549,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,268. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.03.
Insider Transactions at Saia
In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $502.18.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
