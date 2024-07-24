1,005 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Saia by 188,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 26,722.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

Saia stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $482.56. 549,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,268. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.03.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $502.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Saia

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.