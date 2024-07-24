13,965 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 56.2% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.43. 543,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

