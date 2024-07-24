46,890 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

KWEB stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,020,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,295,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

