53,981 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 665,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,680,000 after purchasing an additional 508,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.3 %

ENB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.58. 3,601,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

About Enbridge

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.