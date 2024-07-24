8,080 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after buying an additional 392,986 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,079,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,613,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,493,000 after purchasing an additional 351,645 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,399,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,132,000 after purchasing an additional 70,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,771,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,696. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

