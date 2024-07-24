A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. A. O. Smith updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

