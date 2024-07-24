ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) were down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 759,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,473,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 19,239 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $435,378.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,350,686.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,197.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,329 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,934. 31.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 1,197.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

