Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Lowered to $31.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s current price.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Adient from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. Adient has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 7.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Adient by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 83,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 65,055 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Adient by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

