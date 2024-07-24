Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.86. 3,679,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,322,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.66.

The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,591.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $67,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $57,647,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $20,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

