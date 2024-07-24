Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

AGYS stock opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $112.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGYS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $3,501,268.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,136 shares in the company, valued at $131,654,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,935 shares of company stock worth $67,375,071 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

