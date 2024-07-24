Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 40.32%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Agilysys Price Performance

AGYS traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.81. 138,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,602. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $112.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,367 shares in the company, valued at $95,377,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,367 shares in the company, valued at $95,377,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $11,679,298.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,903,850 shares in the company, valued at $190,613,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,935 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Earnings History for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

