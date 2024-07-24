Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.11-4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. Agree Realty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.110-4.140 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.32.

Agree Realty Stock Up 2.5 %

ADC traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $68.34. 1,303,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,131. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

