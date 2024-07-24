Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $17,205,057.35 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,556,513.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75.

On Monday, June 24th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $17,155,441.80.

On Monday, June 10th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total value of $16,990,441.25.

On Thursday, May 30th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB traded down $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.23. 5,460,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Wedbush raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

