Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 220.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,645,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Airbnb by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,926,000 after purchasing an additional 813,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,707 shares of company stock valued at $80,386,079. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.74.

Airbnb Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.23. 5,460,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.06 and a 200-day moving average of $152.28. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

