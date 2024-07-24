Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY24 guidance to $9.41-9.53 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.410-9.530 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.88. The company had a trading volume of 715,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,273. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 113.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.09.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

