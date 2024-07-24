Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,496 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Align Technology worth $44,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology by 324.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 108.2% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

ALGN traded down $5.85 on Wednesday, reaching $244.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,720. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.71 and a 200-day moving average of $281.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

