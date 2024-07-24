Alina (LON:ALNA) Shares Up 14.6%

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report) rose 14.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.05 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.03 ($0.10). Approximately 48,610 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 15,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Alina Stock Up 14.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company has a market cap of £1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.50 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.14.

About Alina

Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.

