Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JMP Securities

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALKT

Alkami Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

ALKT stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 0.47. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,186,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,970,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,572,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $40,931,041.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,970,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock worth $49,241,550. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after buying an additional 632,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,264,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 832,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,694,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.