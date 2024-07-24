Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.150-7.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. Allegion also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.15-7.30 EPS.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $128.43. The company had a trading volume of 876,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,477. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.