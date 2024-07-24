Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $19.50. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PINE. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.05.

PINE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,081. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $236.62 million, a P/E ratio of -432.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.38). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $93,930.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 79,969 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

