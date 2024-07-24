Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $218.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

