AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.100–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.
AMC Entertainment Stock Down 6.7 %
NYSE AMC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. 14,550,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,197,703. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.84. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $54.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
