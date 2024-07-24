American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $83.15. 1,032,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,192. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

