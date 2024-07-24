American International Group Inc. Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Royal Gold worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,696,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 12,032.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 182,171 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,675,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,733,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $152.75.

Royal Gold stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.37. The company had a trading volume of 418,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,792. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.84.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

