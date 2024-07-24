American International Group Inc. Has $16.10 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,161 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 100,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 214,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,041,000 after acquiring an additional 99,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,222. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

