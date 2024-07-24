American International Group Inc. Has $17.39 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $17,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,399. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $214.13 and a 12-month high of $276.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,731,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

