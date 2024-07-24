American International Group Inc. Has $17.70 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $17,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,887,000 after acquiring an additional 152,818 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Paychex by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,263,000 after buying an additional 579,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $123.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.94%.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,869 shares of company stock valued at $15,870,933. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

