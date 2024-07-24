American International Group Inc. Has $19.33 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $19,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

MCK stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $589.99. 676,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $581.22 and its 200 day moving average is $540.81. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $395.30 and a twelve month high of $612.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.