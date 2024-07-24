American International Group Inc. Has $21.20 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 386,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,667 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $21,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,637 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,039,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,838,000 after buying an additional 761,930 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 123,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,538,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,103,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

