American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $558,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,878,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,468,000 after purchasing an additional 104,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,772,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,544,000 after purchasing an additional 108,739 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,829. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average is $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $76.90.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.