American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $236,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 17.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.57. 620,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,851. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.