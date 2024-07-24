American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 169,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 689,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW traded down $18.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $932.47. 212,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,899. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $923.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $939.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

