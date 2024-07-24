American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,670 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.19. 221,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.36 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.44 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Stories

