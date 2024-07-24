American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $22,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.40 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 38,719,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,042,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

