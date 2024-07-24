American International Group Inc. Sells 1,449 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Middleby worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 1,246.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1,158.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIDD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of Middleby stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.80. 782,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,964. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.25. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Further Reading

