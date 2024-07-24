American International Group Inc. Sells 1,769 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Oshkosh worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,797,000 after buying an additional 718,122 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,926,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.88. The company had a trading volume of 361,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,194. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.