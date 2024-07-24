American International Group Inc. Sells 1,855 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Churchill Downs worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHDN stock traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.25. The company had a trading volume of 730,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $146.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.91.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

