American International Group Inc. Sells 482 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,675,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,835,047,000 after acquiring an additional 324,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,141,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,125,000 after acquiring an additional 509,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,599,000 after acquiring an additional 842,458 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,113,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,328,000 after acquiring an additional 42,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.61. 2,875,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,316. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.