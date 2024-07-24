American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of KMB stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.51. 3,526,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,467. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.98.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

