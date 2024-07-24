American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Woodward worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ WWD traded down $6.66 on Wednesday, hitting $177.17. 361,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.25 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.15.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Woodward

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.