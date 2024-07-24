Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Argus increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,490. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

