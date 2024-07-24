Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 881 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after purchasing an additional 441,455 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $759,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 32,264,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,098,625. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 5.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

