Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO stock traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $107.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.32. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $64.15 and a 1 year high of $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

