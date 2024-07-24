Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,249 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,604,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.78. 661,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

