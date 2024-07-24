Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.1 %

KDP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,205,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,937. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

