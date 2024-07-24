Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in KB Home by 2,728.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 642,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 620,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $36,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,896,000 after acquiring an additional 263,194 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in KB Home by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 111,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 129,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KBH. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Trading Up 0.1 %

KB Home stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.72. 521,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,990. KB Home has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

