Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 2.6 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

