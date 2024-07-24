Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $7,413,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 17,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after buying an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,858,000 after buying an additional 34,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $152.71. 733,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

