Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $1,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $43,516,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $7,856,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.32. The stock had a trading volume of 55,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,500. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

