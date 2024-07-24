Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 444 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 38,292 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.46. 870,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,910. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.13.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.04.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

